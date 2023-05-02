Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to the former St Joseph’s Orphanage / Mount Street Hospital, off Fishergate, at around 6pm on Monday (May 1).

The Grade II-listed building has been derelict for some years and was heavily damaged after a suspicious fire tore through the building in May last year. Lancashire Police launched an arson investigation into the fire but no one was arrested or charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time around, investigators say they do not believe Monday’s fire was started deliberately.

“It is not believed to have been started deliberately,” said a Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman. “Unless new evidence comes to light we are treating it as an accident.”

A full fire investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to take place later today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures in place

Two roads remain closed around the site this morning (May 2).

The fire at the former St Joseph's Orphanage/Mount Street Hospital in Preston city centre on Sunday, May 1. Picture by Hilton Fitzsimmons

Mount Street – a one way road – is closed from Fishergate to Garden Street, while Theatre Street also remains closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest update from fire service

In the latest update, a spokesperson for the fire service said: “Six fire engines from Penwortham, Preston, Fulwood, Bamber Bridge, and Leyland, and two aerial ladder platforms from Preston and Blackpool were called to a building fire on Mount Street, Preston.

"Firefighters used one jet and one hose reel to bring the incident under control.

Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to the former St Joseph’s Orphanage / Mount Street Hospital, off Fishergate, at around 6pm on Sunday (May 1). Picture by The Docklands Boater

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firefighters will remain at the scene until Tuesday morning when a multi-agency meeting will take place.”

Speaking to the Post on Sunday evening, the fire service said: “It is hard to tell which bits of the building were damaged in the last fire and which have been damaged in this incident.

"We don’t think there is any risk of it going any further, although we can’t say at this time we have it fully under control.

"There may be some concerns at some point about the structural safety of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters tackle the fire from on high (Image: Lancs Fire and Rescue).

"There were people working on the site today, but we don’t believe there is anyone inside the building. Obviously there will have to be a full search in due course.”

What’s happening with St Joseph’s Orphanage/Mount Street Hospital?

Work has been ongoing to renovate the 150-year-old building which suffered extensive damage after a huge blaze in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers are constructing flats and houses on the site of the Grade II-listed building which was partially demolished after fire tore through its roof and upper floors.