Preston shooting suspect still being held in custody three days after arrest

The suspect was arrested on Sunday (July 11) after a man in his mid-30s was shot at home in Bowlingfields, Ingol.

Armed officers were mobilised and the estate was cordoned off when police swooped on the home shortly after 11pm.

Paramedics attended the home and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where his injuries have been described as "not life-threatening".

A 38-year-old man from Preston remains in custody today (Wednesday, July 14) following his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot at home in Bowlingfields, Preston on Sunday (July 11)

It is not known at this stage where on his body the man was shot, but Lancashire Police said it was "only a matter of good fortune" that he wasn't killed in the shooting.

The suspected gunman, a 38-year-old man from Preston, was arrested later that night on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken into custody where he remains today (Wednesday, July 14).

Why is the suspect still in custody?

The police can hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to charge them with a crime or release them.

However, they can apply for a warrant of further detention to hold suspects for up to 96 hours if they are suspected of a serious crime, eg murder.

The Post has asked Lancashire Police whether it has applied for an extension to the custody time limit for the Bowlingfields shooting suspect.

Update to follow...