Preston man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Ingol

A 38-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot at his home in Bowlingfield, Ingol last night. He remains in police custody

Armed police were deployed to the Bowlingfield estate, off Tanterton Hall Road, after a man in his mid-30s was shot inside a semi-detached home shortly after 11pm.

Lancashire Police say a man, aged 38, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

An ambulance and an advanced paramedic attended the home and the gunshot victim was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The shooting happened in Bowlingfield, Ingol, Preston at around 11.10pm last night. Pic: Google

Det Chief Insp Al Davies said it was "only a matter of good fortune" that the man wasn't killed in the shooting.

The force said it will be stepping up patrols in the area over the next few days and is urging anyone with information to speak to an officer.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 11.10pm last night (Sunday, July 11) to reports that a man in his 30s had sustained a gunshot wound at an address on Bowlingfields in the town.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are thankfully at this time not thought to be life-threatening.

"A 38-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

"Enquiries are continuing and officers will remain at the address today."

Det Chief Insp Al Davies, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Force Major Investigation Team, added: “This incident has left a man with some significant injuries, albeit thankfully not life threatening, and it is only a matter of good fortune that they aren’t more serious or even fatal.

“We are in the relatively early stages of our enquiries and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist to come forward and contact us.

“People will see a number of extra police officers in the area over the next few days and should feel free to go and speak to them if they have any information or concerns.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1862 of July 11. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.