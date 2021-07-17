Preston shooting: Men from Penwortham and Chorley arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police say the pair have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a home in Bowlingfield, off Tanterton Hall Road, shortly after 11pm on Sunday (July 11).

A 44-year-old man from Penwortham and a 32-year-old man from Whittle-Le-Woods have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The pair remain in custody this morning (Saturday, July 17).

The victim, a man in his mid-30s, remains in hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds. Det Chief Insp Al Davies, who is leading the investigation, said it was "only a matter of good fortune" that the man wasn't killed in the shooting.

Pic: Google

On the night of the shooting, a 38-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody.

But on Wednesday, after nearly 72 hours in custody, he was released on bail pending further enquiries.

