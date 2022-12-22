Preston North End youngster Finlay Cross-Adair discusses the influence of his family

The 17-year-old Lilywhite has enjoyed a whirlwind couple of months at the club, and picked up a considerable amount of minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to QPR.

Cross-Adair states he is happy with how he has progressed, and admits he still feels like pinching himself sometimes.

He said: "We had a couple of friendly games during the break and I featured in both of them as well so it's looking good and I'm really pleased.

Finlay Cross-Adair in action (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"I've just taken my chance. I've done well in front of the manager and I've impressed him, so he's given me a chance and I've done quite well.

"It was nerve-racking the first couple of times that I went to Euxton to train.

“I was nervous going into the changing room and seeing all these faces that I've been supporting in the stands for the past years.

“ It felt weird, it felt strange, but it's good. They're all human and they're all top lads.

"My dad, my mum, my little brother, my grandma and grandad, they're all Preston fans.

“Even one of my uncles and my cousin were on (against QPR) as well. A lot of them are Preston fans.

"My dad is really proud, he's the one that got me into football, he's a massive North End fan and I used to go on with him all the time, especially when I was younger. I'd like to think they're really proud of me.

"I was watching them in League One and I always remember the play-off game against Rotherham United at Deepdale.

“I couldn't tell you my first game, but I have been watching for a long time. Joe Garner, (Jermaine) Beckford, they're heroes, but I always remember watching Stuart Bevan.

"It hasn't really [sunk in]. I have been with the first team for a number of months now and to sign my first pro contract was an unbelievable feeling.

