Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston and 29-year-old Andrew Nathan Wilcock of Lincoln Walk, also Preston, appeared separately before the city’s magistrates before being remanded in custody until Thursday.

Both men face charges of murder and also possessing an offensive weapon.

Preston Magistrates Court where the two men appeared today.

Bibby was brought first to the dock in handcuffs to confirm his name, address and date of birth. Wearing a black tee-shirt and track suit bottoms, he was in court for less than three minutes.

As he was being led away to await another appearance at the city’s crown court in 48 hours he shouted to relatives: “Love you all.” A woman shouted back: “Love you too babe.”

Wilcock, wearing a grey sweat shirt, was also in the dock for less than three minutes. After confirming his identity he too was led away in handcuffs.

As he left he turned and shouted to people at the back of the courtroom: “Love you all. Big love, big love. Stay strong for me, all of you.”

Lee Dawson died from stab wound.

The pair are accused of murdering 42-year-old Lee Dawson in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called at around 3am to Jutland Street in the city by paramedics who were treating the casualty for a serious chest injury.

Mr Dawson, originally from Preston but who had been living in Sunderland recently, was rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital but sadly died later from his injuries.