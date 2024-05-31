Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers discovered a large quantity of Class A drugs in a rucksack.

A man was jailed after Class A drugs, cannabis and £6,000 in cash were seized in Preston.

Officers acting upon intelligence searched Marquis Africa on Meadow Street on April 11.

Police subsequently discovered a large quantity of Class A drugs in a rucksack.

Marquis Africa was jailed after Class A drugs, cannabis and £6,000 in cash were seized in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 27-year-old, of Owtram Street, Preston, was arrested and his home address was searched.

Class A drugs, around £6,000 in cash, several small bags of Cannabis and drugs packaging were seized from the address.

Africa latet pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He was sentenced to 5 years and 7 months in prison on May 15.

Sgt David Hargreaves, from Preston Task Force, said: “Organised crime, including the production and supply of drugs, the violence which controls this market and how it impacts on vulnerable people, blights our communities and we will not tolerate it in Preston.

“We will continue to target and keep the pressure on those involved in this kind of activity to put them before the course to make our streets safer.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area can contact police on 101.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.