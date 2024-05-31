Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 71-year-old man with a gun was arrested by armed police yesterday.

The pensioner was taken into custody after he was arrested in Wytham Street, Padiham at around 1pm.

Armed officers were deployed after frightened residents alerted police to a man wielding a suspected gun in the street.

Lancashire Police said an ‘air weapon’ was seized and the 71-year-old, from Padiham, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent of causing fear or violence and affray. He remains in custody for questioning.

The force said it is 'being treated as an isolated incident' and they 'don’t believe there to be any threat to the wider public'.

Patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a man with a suspected gun on Wytham Street in Padiham, at around 12.50pm.

“Officers, including armed response officers attended, and a 71-year-old man from Padiham was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent of causing fear or violence and affray.

“He is currently in custody. An air weapon has since been recovered from the area.

"We appreciate that this may cause some concern but want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and we don’t believe there to be any threat to the wider public.

“We have an increased police presence in the area, and anyone with any concerns or information can approach our officers when they see them out and about.