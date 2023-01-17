Preston man has had to pay £100 for breaching the peace on Christmas Day

35-year-old Bogdan Radut of Dodgson Road, Preston appeared at Preston Magistrate’s Court on December 27 and faced one charge.

It was accused that on December 25 2022 at Preston, Radut behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace had been committed and an application was made for an order that he enter into a recognisance to keep the peace.

Radut pleaded guilty and was given a ‘bound over’ in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.