Preston man has had to pay £100 for breaching the peace on Christmas Day
A man fom Preston has had to pay £100 for breaching the peace on Christmas Day and has assured good behaviour for 12 months.
35-year-old Bogdan Radut of Dodgson Road, Preston appeared at Preston Magistrate’s Court on December 27 and faced one charge.
It was accused that on December 25 2022 at Preston, Radut behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace had been committed and an application was made for an order that he enter into a recognisance to keep the peace.
Radut pleaded guilty and was given a ‘bound over’ in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.
A bound over order is usually given to someone with a previously unblemished reputation. It means he has entered a voluntary agreement, to keep the peace, or to be of good behaviour, in a set sum of £100 for a year. If he refuses, he can face further punishment.