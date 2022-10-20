News you can trust since 1886
Preston man charged with theft after power tools were stolen from a van in Ashton

Preston Police say they charged a 27-year-old Preston man with theft from a vehicle after a van was broken into and power tools taken in the Ashton area.

By Aimee Seddon
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 12:22pm

Luke Jenkinson of Birkdale Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble was arrested by police officers on Tuesday night (October 18) in connection with the offence which occurred last weekend.

Jenkinson was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court.

The news of Jenkinson’s charge follows a similar incident in Lostock Hall, in which three people have been charged with stealing power tools from a garage.