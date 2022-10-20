Police were called to a property on Coote Lane at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, October 18, following reports of people trying to break into a garage.

CCTV footage showed two men leaving the garage with power tools, which were later found in a nearby van stopped by police.

On Wednesday (October 19), two men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, George Ganchev, 28, of Monteagle Avenue, Barking, London, Gecho Ganchev, 24, of no fixed address and Alexandra Dankova, 22, of no fixed address are now all charged with burglary and theft.