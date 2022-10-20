News you can trust since 1886
Preston man Joseph Hunt wanted by police following an assault in the city

Preston Police are asking for help to find a man wanted in Preston following an assault.

By Aimee Seddon
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 8:02am

Joseph Hunt, 31, of Victoria Street, Preston, has links to the Ribbleton, Plungington and Deepdale areas of the city.

Police describe him as being 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

Any sightings of Hunt or information about him, email [email protected] or ring 101.

This is Joseph Hunt, 31, of Victoria Street, Preston. If you see him, contact police.

