Preston man Joseph Hunt wanted by police following an assault in the city
Preston Police are asking for help to find a man wanted in Preston following an assault.
By Aimee Seddon
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 8:02am
Joseph Hunt, 31, of Victoria Street, Preston, has links to the Ribbleton, Plungington and Deepdale areas of the city.
Police describe him as being 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.
Any sightings of Hunt or information about him, email [email protected] or ring 101.