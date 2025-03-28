Preston man, 31, charged with murder of baby boy in Fulwood
Officers were called to Squires Wood in Fulwood at around 1.30am on June 14, 2022, after a six-week-old baby was taken to hospital with a head injury.
The boy, Huxley Sayle, never recovered and tragically died a month later on July 14, 2022.
Lancashire Police said his cause of death was traumatic head injury.
On June 18, 2022, a 31-year-old man from Fulwood was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Wounding. He was later re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Peter Sayle, 31, of Squires Wood, Fulwood, was last night (March 17, 2025) charged with Huxley’s murder.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.