Preston man arrested after being confronted by 'paedophile hunters' at workplace

The man was arrested on Tuesday, June 1 after the vigilante child protection group showed up at his workplace and accused him of chatting online with an adult 'decoy' posing as a 13-year-old.

The group alerted police to the "sting" and officers attended and arrested him.

He was taken into custody but has since been released whilst police continue to investigate the allegations against him.

A police spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a female child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing a child under 16 to watch a sexual act.

"He has been released on bail pending further enquiries."

