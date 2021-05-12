Preston man appears in court after police recover nearly £15,000 of drugs from house

John Stephen Paul Polanowski, 20, of New Hall Lane, Preston, admits possessing cocaine, cannabis and MDMA with intent to supply them and being confirmed in the supply of cannabis

Verity Quaite, prosecuting, said at 10.30 am on January 13, 2020, police executed a warrant at his home, forcing entry.

Polanowski, who was in the lounge, was arrested.

Sessions House

The court heard he told officers: "OK f*** it I threw it out - it might be on the garage roof. It's just a bit of weed."

Officers searched the area and found two bags, containing £400 worth and £550 worth of the drug.

Ms Quaite said the house and rear yard were searched and several further bags of drugs were found.

In the kitchen were bags containing £10 cannabis, cocaine worth up to £560 cocaine, cocaine worth up to £2000, another £2,000 of cocaine and a further £8,880 of cocaine.

In the yard officers found £240 of cannabis, 17 snap bags containing £170 of cannabis, and £260 of MDMA.

There was also a black bag containing £1,450 in bank notes and £180 was found in the bedroom.

An i-Phone seized from the bedroom was found to contain incriminating evidence about the supply of cannabis over a six month period.

In an interview Polanowski made no comment.

Recorder Paul Atherton accepted he was of good character and may have mental health difficulties, and that he had got into debt with a drug dealer.

He agreed to suspend his 18 month term in a young offender's institution could be suspended for two years, but imposed a rehabilitation requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.