Preston man, 37, arrested after person spotted trying car doors and searching unlocked vehicles in residential street
A man was arrested after a person was spotted rifling through unlocked vehicles and trying car doors in a residential Preston street.
A man was spotted rifling through two white vans and trying the door handles of two cars in Caroline Street at around 3.30am on Tuesday (February 28).
Police were called to the area and a man was quickly detained nearby.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle.
“Several items were found on his person which are believed to have been taken from the vans,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“These have now been returned to their rightful owners”.
If you see something suspicious in your area, call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on
Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.
It takes a few seconds to steal from a vehicle, many of these crimes are from unlocked vehicles.