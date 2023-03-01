News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston man, 37, arrested after person spotted trying car doors and searching unlocked vehicles in residential street

A man was arrested after a person was spotted rifling through unlocked vehicles and trying car doors in a residential Preston street.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 1:25pm

A man was spotted rifling through two white vans and trying the door handles of two cars in Caroline Street at around 3.30am on Tuesday (February 28).

Police were called to the area and a man was quickly detained nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle.

A 37-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle after a person was spotted rifling through two vans
A 37-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle after a person was spotted rifling through two vans
A 37-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle after a person was spotted rifling through two vans
Most Popular
Read More
Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after pensioner dies after car c...

“Several items were found on his person which are believed to have been taken from the vans,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These have now been returned to their rightful owners”.

If you see something suspicious in your area, call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It takes a few seconds to steal from a vehicle, many of these crimes are from unlocked vehicles.

Click HERE for more information on how to keep your car safe.