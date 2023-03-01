A man was spotted rifling through two white vans and trying the door handles of two cars in Caroline Street at around 3.30am on Tuesday (February 28).

Police were called to the area and a man was quickly detained nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle.

A 37-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle after a person was spotted rifling through two vans

“Several items were found on his person which are believed to have been taken from the vans,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These have now been returned to their rightful owners”.

If you see something suspicious in your area, call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes a few seconds to steal from a vehicle, many of these crimes are from unlocked vehicles.