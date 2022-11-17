Connor Campbell, of Riverside Road, Penwortham, admitted the offence when he appeared before justices on October 17 at Preston’s Magistrates Court. Court documents state that Campbell had failed to meet the conditions of his bail as he did not keep his electrical monitoring tag device charged.

The 23-year-old was on bail after he was charged with a robbery during which cash totalling £30, a mobile phone, a gold chain, and a silver chain was said to have been stolen on September 20 on Charnock Street.

Campbell is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.