Preston man, 23, admits breaking bail conditions after being charged with robbery
The man from Preston admitted to breaking bail conditions by failing to keep his electronic tag charged.
Connor Campbell, of Riverside Road, Penwortham, admitted the offence when he appeared before justices on October 17 at Preston’s Magistrates Court. Court documents state that Campbell had failed to meet the conditions of his bail as he did not keep his electrical monitoring tag device charged.
The 23-year-old was on bail after he was charged with a robbery during which cash totalling £30, a mobile phone, a gold chain, and a silver chain was said to have been stolen on September 20 on Charnock Street.
Campbell is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He was been ordered by Preston’s Magistrates Court not to enter Charnock street as part of his electronically monitored ‘exclusion zones’. He was handed a conditional discharge and must appear at Preston Crown Court later this month, where he is expected to enter a plea.