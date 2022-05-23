Avenham Street and Glovers Court partially reopened on Monday (May 23) following a major fire in Church Street.

Preston City Council confirmed both pedestrians and vehicles would be able to use Avenham Street, but Glovers Court would be limited to traffic only.

A spokesman for the council said: “This has allowed some businesses affected to reopen, including the two car parks.”

Syke Street between Glovers Court and Avenham Street remained closed, with access to Buckingham House also remaining unavailable.

“We are working closely with building owners and businesses still affected so they can reopen when safe,” the spokesman added.

“Again, we thank businesses and the public for their ongoing understanding and cooperation during this incident.”

Earlier in the day, the road closure on Church Street was also lifted, making it accessible to both pedestrians and traffic once again.

The diversion across the Flag Market and Old Vicarage was also removed.

It followed extensive demolition work over the weekend which allowed for a new, smaller cordon to be installed around the site following Thursday’s fire.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the blaze on Friday (May 20).

Over the weekend, detectives made two further arrests – with boys aged 14 and 16 taken into custody.

On Monday, Lancashire Police confirmed the boys were being investigated on suspicion of ‘arson endangering life’.

They were later bailed while the investigation into the blaze continued.

Det Insp George Binns, from Preston CID, said: “We are working hard with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the blaze and are still asking anybody with information about it to come forward.

“Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw something suspicious, or perhaps you have other information that could help us.

Preston City Council thanked businesses and the public for their ongoing understanding.

“Whatever you know, we would ask you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Roads in the city centre were closed after the site was deemed unsafe for those living and working in the area.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes and businesses were forced to stay closed as demolition work to flatten the building continued.