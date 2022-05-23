Latest Preston city centre road closure updates as demolition continues at fire-hit Odeon and Tokyo Jo's

Some Preston city centre roads have reopened today (Monday, May 23) after a devastating fire at the old Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo’s nightclub last week, whilst others will remain closed until further notice.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 8:02 am

The road closure on Church Street has been lifted and is now accessible to both pedestrians and traffic, with the diversion across the Flag Market and Old Vicarage also removed.

It follows extensive demolition work over the weekend which has allowed for a new, smaller cordon to be installed around the site following Thursday’s devastating fire.

Road closures remain in place in Syke Street, Avenham Street, and Glovers Court, and the two Avenham car parks remain shut whilst demolition work continues

But some roads around the burned-out building are expected to remain shut until later this evening – these include closures in Syke Street, Avenham Street, and Glovers Court.

This also means the two Avenham car parks will also have to remain closed.

Yesterday (Sunday, May 22), a third teenage boy was arrested in connection with the city centre blaze.

The 16-year-old has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, along with two 14-year-old boys.

Anybody with information on the cause of the fire is asked to call 101, quoting log 1347 of May 19.

For the latest pictures of the demolition taking place at the former Odeon and Tokyo Jo’s nightclub, visit our picture gallery here.

