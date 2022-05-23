The road closure on Church Street has been lifted and is now accessible to both pedestrians and traffic, with the diversion across the Flag Market and Old Vicarage also removed.

It follows extensive demolition work over the weekend which has allowed for a new, smaller cordon to be installed around the site following Thursday’s devastating fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closures remain in place in Syke Street, Avenham Street, and Glovers Court, and the two Avenham car parks remain shut whilst demolition work continues

But some roads around the burned-out building are expected to remain shut until later this evening – these include closures in Syke Street, Avenham Street, and Glovers Court.

This also means the two Avenham car parks will also have to remain closed.

Yesterday (Sunday, May 22), a third teenage boy was arrested in connection with the city centre blaze.

The 16-year-old has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, along with two 14-year-old boys.

Anybody with information on the cause of the fire is asked to call 101, quoting log 1347 of May 19.