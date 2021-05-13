Preston drug addiction charity plans to reopen doors on Monday
A Preston based charity that has been helping people in recovery from substance misuse and associated poor mental health for the last seven years is preparing to open its doors to people again on Monday.
The Tribal Project had launched a self-referral service that will give Plungington residents, who are concerned about their drug or alcohol use, ‘priority access’ to their services at their Brook Street offices, after a rise in anti social behaviour and crime in the community.
But the pandemic halted their work.
Read more: Unique Preston recovery service using empathy and holistic support to change lives after 'hard' lockdown.
Its group work will now start again after further restrictions are eased on May 17.
Ian Edmondson, service director, said: “We are engaged with over 40 people on a weekly basis and anticipate this number growing dramatically once lockdown finishes.”
For more information call 01772 827840 - press option 5.
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.