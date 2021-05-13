Preston drug addiction charity plans to reopen doors on Monday

The Tribal Project had launched a self-referral service that will give Plungington residents, who are concerned about their drug or alcohol use, ‘priority access’ to their services at their Brook Street offices, after a rise in anti social behaviour and crime in the community.

But the pandemic halted their work.

Paul Seddon (left) and Ian Edmondson, co-founders of Tribal Project (image credit: Tribal Project YouTube)

Its group work will now start again after further restrictions are eased on May 17.

Ian Edmondson, service director, said: “We are engaged with over 40 people on a weekly basis and anticipate this number growing dramatically once lockdown finishes.”

For more information call 01772 827840 - press option 5.