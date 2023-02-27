Preston's week in court: who was convicted of crimes by the city's magistrates between February 13 and 15

Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Clayton Campbell, 29, Callon Street, Preston: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment - committed to prison for seven days.

Danny Gurpal Singh, 39 Levensgarth Avenue Fulwood: driving at excessive speed in a 30mph - six penalty points on driving licence, £400 fine, £250 costs.

Preston Magistrates Courts

Aarron Paul Sowerby, 33, Centenary Mill Court, Preston: without reasonable excuse were at Thirlmere Road, which is prohibited by a restraining order - four months imprisonment, £154 victim surcharge.

Estelle Theresa Clare Whalley, 48, Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham: without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Pope Lane, Penwortham, an imitation firearm, namely a pellet revolver gun - committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for two years.

Andrew Graham Bleasdale, 45, Seaview Way Fleetwood: driving without due care and attention - banned from driving for six months, £440 fine, £110 costs.

Marcin Muszynski, 43, Nevis Street, Preston: driving without due care and attention - five penalty points on driving licence, £276 fine, £110 costs.

Jordan Leeming, 26, Stamford Avenue, Blackpool: having been required by a police officer, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £120 fine.

Owen Hughes, 20, Victoria Quay, Ashton-on-Ribble: driving with due care and attention - £40 fine, three penalty points on driving licence, £120 costs.

Calvin Scanlon, 49, Cooper Road, Preston: possession in a public place of an offensive weapon, namely green knuckle duster - six months community order, £120 fine.

Kevin Turner, 35, Draperfield, Chorley: without lawful excuse, damaged kitchen door to the value of £200 - two year community order, 12 months restraining order, £200 compensation.

Luke Vaughan, 33, Lytham Road, Blackpool: without lawful excuse, damaged numerous household items and furniture to the value of unknown belonging to My Blackpool Homes Company - £500 compensation.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?

The vast majority of offences are dealt with at magistrates court, with only the most serious offences, such murder and rape, being heard at Crown Court in front of a judge. Magistrates and district judges deal most others, including minor offences such as motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault not causing significant injury.