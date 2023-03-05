The expensive supercar was stopped by officers last night in Greater Manchester after reports it was being driven erratically.

When officers quizzed the driver they found that not only did he not have a full licence, but he didn't have insurance either. Now the man could be facing an automatic disqualification - and having to explain to the friend he borrowed the car from why his pride and joy is in the police vehicle pound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The McLaren is taken away to the police vehicle pound (Image GMP Traffic).

A spokesperson for GMP tweeted: "This McLaren started in pole position but #RPU (Road Policing Unit) won the race! If you’re provisional licence holder with no insurance, don’t pretend to be Lewis Hamilton by driving your friend's McLaren because you’ll receive an instance disqualification! Driver reported and vehicle seized."

At the other end of the speed scale a much more modest vehicle was also stopped by police in Preston last night after a brief chase - this time a Nissan Micra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic cops initially stopped the little run-about in Stanley Street near to Preston Prison. But the driver made off with patrol cars in pursuit. The vehicle was eventually boxed in and halted in North Road.

Police say the driver refused to provide a drug wipe sample and was arrested for multiple offences.

The Nissan Micra which tried to out-run police in Preston city centre (Image: Preston Police).