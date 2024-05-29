Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been jailed following a burglary in Preston in which cash, laptops and iPads were stolen.

Lee Collier, 44, and Liam Jackson, 30, were arrested after breaking into a home in Williams Lane, Fulwood in the middle of the night.

Police were called to the address shortly before 3am on November 21, 2023 after the family woke up to find their front door wide open and a number of items missing from their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(left) Lee Collier, 44, of Kirkland Place, Preston and (right) Liam Jackson, 30, of Princes Street, Southport have been jailed for three and a half years

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the occupants of the house had awoken to find the front door open and items including iPads and a laptop, as well as around £1,200 in cash missing.

“Shortly after, two men who were seen acting suspiciously in the area have been seen in a nearby taxi.

“When officers stopped the vehicle, one man was detained, and another tried to run from the scene. With the help of the drone team, he was arrested shortly after whilst hiding in woods nearby.

“Upon searching the vehicle, a metal bat was discovered.