Preston burglars jailed after stealing cash and iPads from Fulwood family's home
Lee Collier, 44, and Liam Jackson, 30, were arrested after breaking into a home in Williams Lane, Fulwood in the middle of the night.
Police were called to the address shortly before 3am on November 21, 2023 after the family woke up to find their front door wide open and a number of items missing from their home.
A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the occupants of the house had awoken to find the front door open and items including iPads and a laptop, as well as around £1,200 in cash missing.
“Shortly after, two men who were seen acting suspiciously in the area have been seen in a nearby taxi.
“When officers stopped the vehicle, one man was detained, and another tried to run from the scene. With the help of the drone team, he was arrested shortly after whilst hiding in woods nearby.
“Upon searching the vehicle, a metal bat was discovered.
“Yesterday, on the first day of their trial at Preston Crown Court, Lee Collier, 44 of Kirkland Place, Preston and Liam Jackson, 30, of Princes Street, Southport admitted residential burglary and have been jailed for three and a half years.”