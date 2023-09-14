Preston boys, aged 14 and 15, arrested after burglars steal luxury car in Higher Walton
Police were called to reports of a burglary at an address in Higher Walton on Thursday, August 17, where intruders stole a high-value car before making their getaway.
Following CCTV enquiries, Lancashire Police arrested an 18 year-old-man from Blackburn and two boys from Preston, aged 14 and 15.
They are currently in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of burglary, said the force, which recently launched Op Defender – a campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Op Defender aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations.”