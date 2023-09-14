Watch more videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of a burglary at an address in Higher Walton on Thursday, August 17, where intruders stole a high-value car before making their getaway.

Following CCTV enquiries, Lancashire Police arrested an 18 year-old-man from Blackburn and two boys from Preston, aged 14 and 15.

They are currently in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of burglary, said the force, which recently launched Op Defender – a campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.

