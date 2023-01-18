Police were called to Abbey Street, near St. Walburge's Church in Ashton, after the motorcycle was stolen outside the owner’s home at around 5am.

Officers were deployed to the area and, following searches, arrested a teenager and recovered two stolen motorbikes.

A 15-year-old boy is now in custody and being questioned on suspicion of theft.

It follows the arrest of two Preston teenagers – aged 18 and 14 – on Tuesday (January 17) following a spate of shed and garage break-ins in the Ashton area at the weekend.

It follows the arrest of two Preston teenagers – aged 18 and 14 – on Tuesday (January 17) following a spate of shed and garage break-ins in the Ashton area at the weekend.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and the 14-year-old has been questioned on suspicion of burglary.

Nine high value bikes were recovered, six of which have been returned to their owners.

A police spokesman said: “Yesterday, we told you we had made two arrests in the investigation into a number of shed and garage breaks in the Ashton-on-Ribble area in which high value bikes and tools were stolen.

"Nine bikes were recovered and six have been returned to their owners.

“We’ve been out again and made another arrest after reports of vehicle crime in the area.

"We were called to Abbey Street at around 5am this morning to reports a motorbike had been stolen from outside a property.

“A 15 year old boy is now in custody being questioned on suspicion of theft.

“If you have any information about criminal activity in your area, we encourage you to report this to us.”

