Boy, 14, questioned and teen, 18, arrested following spate of shed and garage break-ins in Ashton-on-Ribble

Two teenagers were questioned following a spate of shed and garage break-ins in Ashton-on-Ribble.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 6:05pm

Police were called to a number of shed and garage break-ins in which property, including bikes and tools, were stolen over the weekend.

On Tuesday (January 17), officers confirmed two teenagers, both from Preston, were in custody.

Two teenagers were questioned following a spate of break-ins in Ashton-on-Ribble
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and a 14-year-old boy was questioned on suspicion of burglary.

Nine high value bikes were also recovered, six of which have been returned to their owners.