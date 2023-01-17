Boy, 14, questioned and teen, 18, arrested following spate of shed and garage break-ins in Ashton-on-Ribble
Two teenagers were questioned following a spate of shed and garage break-ins in Ashton-on-Ribble.
Police were called to a number of shed and garage break-ins in which property, including bikes and tools, were stolen over the weekend.
On Tuesday (January 17), officers confirmed two teenagers, both from Preston, were in custody.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and a 14-year-old boy was questioned on suspicion of burglary.
Nine high value bikes were also recovered, six of which have been returned to their owners.