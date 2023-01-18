Convicted murderer Paul Gerrard captured after going on the run from HMP Kirkham
A convicted murderer who absconded from Kirkham prison has been captured after a month on the run.
Paul Gerrard was sentenced to life (with a minimum of 14 years in prison) in 2009 for the brutal murder of 29-year-old David Argent in Runcorn.
After serving 13 years behind bars, the 36-year-old was moved to HMP Kirkham – an open prison – to complete the remainder of his sentence prior to his release.
In December, Gerrard walked away from the prison and failed to return. A manhunt was launched but the fugitive evaded capture for nearly a month.
Yesterday (Tuesday, January 17), he was located nearly 200 miles away in Irvine, Scotland.
Officers from Cheshire’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit arrested him and he was taken into custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Ian Murray said: “Gerrard is a dangerous individual and I welcome the fact that he is now back behind bars where he belongs.
"I’d like to thank all of the officers involved in this manhunt for their dedication, going well beyond the boundaries of Cheshire to keep our communities safe.”
The HM Prison Service said the convict will face further jail time after absconding and going on the run.
A prison spokesman said: “HMP Kirkham is urgently working with police to recapture the offender.
"Those who abscond from open prison will be moved back to closed conditions and face extra time in jail.”