Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald has taken to Facebook to taunt police as he remains wanted for an alleged assault in the city centre.

The former super-welterweight champion appeared to tease Lancashire Police by commenting on his own ‘Wanted appeal’, as the 32-year-old remains on the run.

The force issued an appeal on Friday for help finding Fitzgerald, while warning the public not to approach him. He is wanted on suspicion of ‘wounding with intent’.

“If you see Fitzgerald, please do not approach him, and call 999,” said the force, who shared a mugshot of the troubled boxer.

But 20 minutes after officers shared the appeal on Facebook, Fitzgerald himself took to the social media platform to tease police about his wanted status.

In one comment, the boxer disputed his 5’9 height given by police, saying: “Lying again! I’ll meet you now with a tape measure and prove I’m 5 foot 11!”

The post was ‘liked’ by nearly 1,000 people but many of his friends and fans urged Fitzgerald to hand himself in.

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald, 32, has commented on Lancashire Police posts appealing for information on his whereabouts as he remains wanted for alleged assault

“Go and hand yourself in, every one is worried about you. You’re a bigger man than this. Get some help, we all need help sometimes,” said one of his friends.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Fitzgerald appeared again in the comments, appearing to take offence at police advising people not to approach him.

“Do not approach him he might hug you, kiss you in your ear lobe and tell you he loves you!”, he said.

Why is Fitzgerald wanted by police?

Lancashire Police said Scott Fitzgerald is wanted for ‘wounding with intent’.

A spokesperson for the force told the Post: “We were called at 2.50am on Monday, July 15 to Guildhall Street, Preston, to a report of assault.

“Officers attended and found that a man in his 30s had suffered a cut to his head. He attended hospital for treatment.”

On Friday, the force issued a public appeal seeking information on his whereabouts and advising anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately. The public were told not to approach him.

The force added: “For non-immediate sightings of Fitzgerald, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or email [email protected]”