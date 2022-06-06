Police search for missing teenagers Jodie Bellew and Dewi Webster who disappeared in Lake District

Police are appealing for information after Jodie Bellew, 15 and Dewi Webster, 17, were reported missing in Kendal on Saturday night (June 4).

The pair were last seen at around 7pm in the Stricklandgate area of the South Lakes town, 8 miles east of Windermere.

Jodie is described as 5ft 9ins, with a medium build and dark hair with light highlights. She was last seen wearing green Gymshark leggings, a pink Nike hoodie, Avetti waistcoat and black Nike trainers.

Dewi is described as having blonde hair and a thin build.

Police say the teenagers are believed to be together and ‘might have travelled anywhere’, including Lancashire.

Officers are also urging Jodie and Dewi to contact police themselves if they see this appeal.