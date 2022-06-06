Police search for missing teenagers Jodie Bellew and Dewi Webster who disappeared in Lake District

A police search is under way after two teenagers disappeared in the Lake District at the weekend.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 6th June 2022, 1:17 pm

Police are appealing for information after Jodie Bellew, 15 and Dewi Webster, 17, were reported missing in Kendal on Saturday night (June 4).

The pair were last seen at around 7pm in the Stricklandgate area of the South Lakes town, 8 miles east of Windermere.

Jodie is described as 5ft 9ins, with a medium build and dark hair with light highlights. She was last seen wearing green Gymshark leggings, a pink Nike hoodie, Avetti waistcoat and black Nike trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are searching for Jodie Bellew, 15 and Dewi Webster, 17 - both last seen on Saturday (June, 4) at around 7pm in Kendal

Dewi is described as having blonde hair and a thin build.

Read More

Read More
Woman sexually assaulted after night out in Preston

Police say the teenagers are believed to be together and ‘might have travelled anywhere’, including Lancashire.

Officers are also urging Jodie and Dewi to contact police themselves if they see this appeal.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact police on 101.