Woman sexually assaulted after night out in Preston

An investigation is under way after a woman was sexually assaulted after a night out in Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:24 am

Detectives want to speak to the man in the CCTV picture after the woman, aged in her 20s, was attacked at home after returning from a night out in the city on Tuesday, March 15.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are appealing for help to identify the man in this picture as part of an investigation into a report of a sexual assault in Preston.

Police want to identify this man after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Preston on March 15, 2022

“A woman in her 20s reported being assaulted in her home after a night out with friends in the town on March 15, 022.

“Following CCTV enquiries, police would like to speak to the man in this image who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.

“If you know who this man is, please call 101, quoting log number 0679 of March 25, 2022”