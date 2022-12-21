News you can trust since 1886
Police search for missing Lancashire sex offender Shaun Aver

Police are searching for a missing sex offender who is deemed a risk to women and children.

By Matthew Calderbank
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 9:56am

Shaun Aver, 36, is wanted on recall to prison after repeatedly breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

He is known to have links to Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Fleetwood.

Aver is of no fixed address and is required to register at the police station every seven days as part of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He failed to do so and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Sex offender Shaun Aver, 36 - who has links to Preston - is wanted on recall to prison
Detective constable Stewart Marshall, of Blackpool Police’s Management of Sexual or Violent Offender (MOSOVO) unit, has previously described Aver as ‘a risk to women and children’.

A mugshot showing Aver wearing a blue Greggs sweater has been circulated by police who are appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Greater Manchester Police say the 36-year-old was last seen in the Bury area.

He has been reported missing a number of times since his release from prison and was most recently wanted by police in September. He was eventually captured in the Greater Manchester area on October 1.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting log 3656 of 19/12/22 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.