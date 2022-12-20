News you can trust since 1886
Pedestrian, 86, dies in hospital after being struck by car in Preston city centre

A Leyland man who suffered a head injury after being struck by a car in Preston has died in hospital.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 5:37pm

An 86-year-old man, from Leyland, was struck by a green Vauxhall Mokka in Lancaster Road, near to the junction with Jacson Street.

He suffered a head injury and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

The incident occurred at around 1.35pm on Saturday, November 5.

An 86-year-old man has died after being struck by a Vauxhall Mokka in Preston (Credit: Google)
On Tuesday (December 20), police confirmed the man had sadly died in hospital on December 13.

Officers subsequently urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Sgt Helen Parkinson of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said, “This is a very sad incident, and my thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

“If you can help, please call 101 or e-mail [email protected] quoting log 0728 of November 5.”

