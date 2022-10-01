Shaun Aver failed to complete his registration and notify officers of his whereabouts after being released from prison.

Lancashire Police subsequently launched a public appeal to find the 36-year-old and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Saturday (October 1), officers confirmed Aver had been arrested in Greater Manchester earlier in the morning.

“He is now in our custody,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Thanks to those who shared our appeals to find him.”