Sex offender wanted by Lancashire Police for not disclosing his whereabouts following release arrested in Greater Manchester

A man who was wanted by police for breaching his sex offender notification requirements has been arrested following a public appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 12:32 pm

Shaun Aver failed to complete his registration and notify officers of his whereabouts after being released from prison.

Lancashire Police subsequently launched a public appeal to find the 36-year-old and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Saturday (October 1), officers confirmed Aver had been arrested in Greater Manchester earlier in the morning.

“He is now in our custody,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Thanks to those who shared our appeals to find him.”

