Police search for missing Lancashire schoolgirl

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Blackburn teenager Jodie Woods, who was last seen in the town on Tuesday (June 29).

The 15-year-old, who has links to Manchester, Bradford and London, is described as 6ft tall and was last seen wearing a dark-brown, straight haired, waist-length wig.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black sleeveless dress, fluffy grey sliders, a khaki camouflage long sleeve jacket with pink fur edging and carrying a dark red shoulder bag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie Woods, 15, is described as 6ft tall and was last seen wearing a dark-brown, straight haired, waist-length wig. She was also wearing a black sleeveless dress, fluffy grey sliders, a khaki camouflage long sleeve jacket with pink fur edging and carrying a dark red shoulder bag at the time of her disappearance. Pic; Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police have made a public appeal to help find her.

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for Jodie’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

"If you have seen Jodie or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log 0005 of June 30."

The force is also searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Leyland.

You can find the police appeal for the schoolboy, who has links to Chorley and Preston, here.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.