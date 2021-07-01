Police search for missing Leyland schoolboy

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding Archie Wilding, who was last seen in the Leyland area at around 6pm on Tuesday (June 29).

Archie is described as 5'1" tall, with a slim build and short, dark blonde hair. He is believed to also have links to the Chorley and Preston areas.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 14 year-old Archie Wilding and are appealing for your help to find him.

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding Archie Wilding, who was last seen in the Leyland area at around 6pm on Tuesday (June 29). Pic: Lancashire Police

"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting investigation reference 04/105990/21. Please share this post and thanks for your help."

