Police search for missing 21-year-old who travelled to Preston

Officers in Lancashire are helping search for the 21-year-old, known only as Bozana, from Boston.

She was was reported missing on Friday (August 13) after last being seen on Wednesday (August 11).

A police spokesman said: "We are urgently appealing for help in finding missing Bozana, aged 21 and from Boston.

"We believe Bozana may have travelled to Preston in Lancashire.

"If you have seen Bozana, or you have any information to help us find her, please call 101 with incident reference number 405 of August 13."

