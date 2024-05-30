Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have reissued an appeal to locate a man in connection with assault and have urged the public not to approach him.

Officers launched a public appeal to find Jordan Tait, 25, who they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation after a man in his 20s suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged. Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Burnslack Road at around 9.10pm on Sunday, May 5.

Jordan Tait, 25, is wanted by officers following an assault in Ribbleton.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We’re continuing to look for Jordan Tait, who is wanted.

“Since the report, and our previous appeal, we have carried out a number of enquiries offline, but are continuing to ask you for information on Tait’s whereabouts.”

Tait is described as 6ft, with dark brown straight hair and brown eyes.

Two other people have been charged in relation to the assault.

John Tait, 43, of Browsholme Avenue, Preston, and a 14-year-old boy have both been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.