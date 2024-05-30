Derailed freight train causes services between Preston and Glasgow to be reduced
There will be a reduced train service operating today between Preston and Glasgow/Edinburgh due to a derailed freight train.
Avanti Coast has issued an update to passengers wishing to travel between the two that trains before midday will be busier than usual.
They said: ”Following a derailed freight train, we will be running a reduced service between Preston and Glasgow/Edinburgh. “Trains before midday are expected to be busier than usual, please travel after midday where possible.” Passengers can check their journey HERE.
