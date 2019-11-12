Police officer from Leyland sacked for trying to kiss woman

A police officer from Leyland has been sacked for trying to kiss a woman in her home while on duty.

PC Gareth Roscoe, who was cleared of sexually assaulting another woman in a police station in 2011, was dismissed by Greater Manchester Police for “gross misconduct” following a second allegation in 2016.

Despite being found guilty of “abuse of position for a sexual purpose” at a disciplinary hearing, an independent panel decided the officer should receive only a final written warning. GMP asked for a judicial review and, following a three-year legal battle, the High Court ordered the case to be re-heard and he was sacked.

Det Chief Supt Jon Chadwick, said: “As a result of the independent panel’s findings, PC Gareth Roscoe has been dismissed from the force with immediate effect.

“The public rightly expects the conduct of police officers to be exemplary and this type of conduct discredits the police service and is completely against all of the values and standards expected of a police officer.”

Roscoe, 33, who lives in Leyland, allegedly accepted a hot drink from a woman at her home while on duty in Heywood near Bury. He was then said to have “acted inappropriately by attempting to kiss her.” He left when he received a call over his radio to attend another incident.

In 2011 he was cleared by a court after claims he tried to force his attentions on a 19-year-old woman in a police station after the arrest of her boyfriend on a drink-driving charge.

In 2013 he was also found not guilty by a jury of possessing extreme pornographic images depicting sex with animals.