Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road at around 9am.

The fire service has launched its rescue boat and is searching the river. There are fears for the man’s welfare due to the strong current and cold temperatures in the Ribble.

A squad of police cars are also searching the area and the police helicopter has been deployed.

Police and fire crews are searching for a man who reportedly jumped into the River Ribble whilst fleeing officers in Preston this morning (Friday, January 13)

Lancashire Police confirmed a search is under way for a missing person. It is believed the man is wanted.

Ambulance crews have been stood down and police think he might have swam across to the other side and ran off.

The search continues. More pictures from the scene here.

Police are also searching cars in the area around London Road after the man fled from officers in Preston this morning (Friday, January 13)

You can also watch footage of the river search in our video player.

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.