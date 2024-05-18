Police launch witness and footage appeal after driver dies in M58 collision in Skelmersdale
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a car driver died in a collision on the M58 motorway yesterday.
Emergency services were called at 12.53pm (May 17) to the westbound carriageway of the motorway near junction four at Skelmersdale.
Officers attended and found that a collision involving two articulated large goods vehicles and two cars had taken place.
Very sadly, the driver of one of the cars was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Formal identification of the driver has yet to take place, but he is believed to be a man in his 40s.
Sgt Matt Davidson, lead investigation officer with our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the driver’s family and loved ones at this distressing time."
“This was a difficult and challenging scene for the emergency services who attended, and the carriageway was closed for a substantial time while we investigated the collision and repairs were made to the road.
“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from either side of the motorway between 12:40pm and 1pm to please contact police on 101, or email [email protected] quoting log 0620 of 17th May 2024."