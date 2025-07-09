Police have issued an update on the owner of a dog that was shot dead by police.

Police responded to reports of a man being attacked by a “large, aggressive dog” on Lyme Grove at around 10.06pm on Saturday, April 5, after members of the public tried to help, but to no avail.

Officers - including armed response teams - arrived at the scene and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries to his head, neck and body.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital. While his injuries were deemed “life-changing,” police said they were not thought to be “life-threatening.”

The dog, described as a “staffy-type”, “immediately ran at officers” after being located outside a property on Lancaster Close.

A 40-year-old man from Knott End was arrested on suspicion of being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog and later released on bail.

The dog was shot dead by police after a man suffered “life-changing injuries” during an attack in Knott End | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said at the time that, being aware of the serious injuries already sustained by the victim and with concerns for the immediate safety of the officers, the difficult decision was made for armed officers to shoot the dog at the scene.

A post mortem later identified that the dog was not of a banned breed and was a ‘staffy-type dog’.

A spokesperson confirmed that bail has been extended for the dog owner until October and he has not been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1587 of April 4, 2025.