Police have revealed the breed of a dog shot dead after a man suffered “life-changing injuries” during a vicious attack in Knott End.

Police responded to reports of a man being attacked by a “large, aggressive dog” on Lyme Grove at around 10.06pm on Saturday, April 5, after members of the public tried to help, but to no avail.

Officers - including armed response teams - arrived at the scene and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries to his head, neck and body.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital. While his injuries were deemed “life-changing,” police said they were not thought to be “life-threatening.”

The dog “immediately ran at officers” after being located outside a property on Lancaster Close.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that aware of the serious injuries already sustained by the victim and with concerns for the immediate safety of the officers, the difficult decision was made for armed officers to shoot the dog at the scene.

Police have now confirmed that a post mortem identified that the dog was not a banned breed and was a ‘staffy-type dog’.

A 40-year-old man from Knott End was arrested on suspicion of being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1587 of April 4, 2025.