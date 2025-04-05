Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dog was shot dead by police after a man suffered “life-changing injuries” during an attack in Knott End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police responded to reports of a man being attacked by a “large, aggressive dog” on Lyme Grove at around 10.06pm yesterday.

It was also reported that the attack had been ongoing for a “sustained period of time,” despite multiple attempts by members of the public to intervene and free the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dog was shot dead by police after a man suffered “life-changing injuries” during an attack in Knott End | Google

Officers - including armed response teams - arrived at the scene and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries to his head, neck and body.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital. While his injuries were deemed “life-changing,” police said they were not thought to be “life-threatening.”

The dog “immediately ran at officers” after being located outside a property on Lancaster Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aware of the serious injuries already sustained by the victim and with concerns for the immediate safety of the officers, the difficult decision was made for armed officers to shoot the dog at the scene,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“There have been no reports of further injuries to members of the public at this time.”

A 40-year-old man from Knott End was arrested on suspicion of being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

He remained in custody for questioning this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1587 of April 4, 2025.