Police have issued an update after a woman was assaulted in the street in Preston.

Police were called to Elliott Street in Preston last Thursday to a report of an assault and found that a woman had been assaulted and suffered a slash injury to her arm.

She was treated at the scene.

A man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lancashire Police confirmed the man, who is 28, remains in hospital.

The incident is being treated as an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0441 of 4th September.