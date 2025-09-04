Breaking
Man arrested after terrifying assault on woman on Elliott Street in Preston leaves her with slash injury
A woman has been left shaken up after being assaulted by a man which left her with a slash injury to her arm.
Police were called at 11.07am today to Elliott Street, Preston to a report of an assault.
Officers attended and found that a woman had been assaulted and suffered a slash injury.
She was treated at the scene.
Lancashire Police confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm and has since been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The incident is being treated as an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.
Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0441 of 4th September.