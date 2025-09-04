Woman in her 20s taken to hospital after being hit by firework thrown at Lancs bus by youths
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after being struck by a firework that was thrown at a bus she was travelling on.
Police were called around 9pm on Tuesday evening to Great Greens Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, to a report of assault.
They attended and found that fireworks had been thrown at a bus.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “A passenger on the bus, a woman in her 20s, was struck by a firework and suffered injuries to her arms, neck and cheek.
“She was later taken to hospital for treatment.”
No arrests have been made at this stage.
Anyone with information, please contact 101, quoting log 1400 of 2nd September.