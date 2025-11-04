Police have given an update on two teenage girls aged 13 and 15 who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of overnight burglaries in Tarleton.

Police were called to the Chocolate Rooms on Church Road just before 4am on Monday following reports that bricks were being used to gain entry through windows.

On arrival, officers discovered that two other nearby businesses had also been targeted, with windows and doors damaged.

They previously confirmed the two teenagers were arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary and were waiting to be questioned.

Proving an update today, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that both girls have since been released under investigation.