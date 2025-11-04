CCTV footage released of man wanted in connection with an attempted house burglary at Riverside in Preston
The attempted burglary happened on Monday, September 8, at a house on Riverside.
Since then officers have been carrying out numerous lines of enquiries behind the scenes.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Can you help us to identify the man in this footage? We would like to speak to him in connection with an attempted burglary of a house on Riverside in Preston.
“We’re now asking for your help.”
If you think you can help us to identify the person in this footage, please call 101, quoting the log number 0011 of 9th September 2025 or email [email protected].