CCTV footage released of man wanted in connection with an attempted house burglary at Riverside in Preston

Lancashire Police and Crime update 03 Nov 2025
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted house burglary in Preston.

The attempted burglary happened on Monday, September 8, at a house on Riverside.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted house burglary at Riverside in Preston.
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted house burglary at Riverside in Preston. | Preston Police

Since then officers have been carrying out numerous lines of enquiries behind the scenes.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Can you help us to identify the man in this footage? We would like to speak to him in connection with an attempted burglary of a house on Riverside in Preston.

“We’re now asking for your help.”

If you think you can help us to identify the person in this footage, please call 101, quoting the log number 0011 of 9th September 2025 or email [email protected].

