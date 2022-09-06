News you can trust since 1886
Police issue a statement following the death of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor

South Ribble Police have issued a public statement following the death of a missing Leyland man.

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:18 pm
Over the weekend, Police issued a public appeal to help find Lawrence Taylor, 31, who was missing in Leyland.

However on Sunday evening, his family broke the news that a mountain rescue team had discovered Lawrence’s body in a wooded area.

After the body of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor was found on Sunday, Police have now issued a statement.

In a Facebook post today (September 6), a South Ribble Police spokesperson said: “At the weekend we asked for your help in trying to find Lawrence Taylor, 31, who was missing in Leyland.

“Sadly, Lawrence was found deceased on Sunday night. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Lawrence’s family at this sad time. Thank you to everyone who helped with the appeal.”

Lawrence’s family have asked that any donations in his memory be made to Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team, who helped with the search, which you can do so here.