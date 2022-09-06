Police issue a statement following the death of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor
South Ribble Police have issued a public statement following the death of a missing Leyland man.
Over the weekend, Police issued a public appeal to help find Lawrence Taylor, 31, who was missing in Leyland.
However on Sunday evening, his family broke the news that a mountain rescue team had discovered Lawrence’s body in a wooded area.
In a Facebook post today (September 6), a South Ribble Police spokesperson said: “At the weekend we asked for your help in trying to find Lawrence Taylor, 31, who was missing in Leyland.
“Sadly, Lawrence was found deceased on Sunday night. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with Lawrence’s family at this sad time. Thank you to everyone who helped with the appeal.”
Lawrence’s family have asked that any donations in his memory be made to Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team, who helped with the search, which you can do so here.