Police issue a statement following the death of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor

Over the weekend, Police issued a public appeal to help find Lawrence Taylor, 31, who was missing in Leyland.

However on Sunday evening, his family broke the news that a mountain rescue team had discovered Lawrence’s body in a wooded area.

After the body of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor was found on Sunday, Police have now issued a statement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Facebook post today (September 6), a South Ribble Police spokesperson said: “At the weekend we asked for your help in trying to find Lawrence Taylor, 31, who was missing in Leyland.

“Sadly, Lawrence was found deceased on Sunday night. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Lawrence’s family at this sad time. Thank you to everyone who helped with the appeal.”